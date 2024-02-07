English
Updated January 27th, 2024 at 09:36 IST

Republic Day Feast Turns Sour: 58 Children Hospitalised After Eating Meal at School in MP's Rewa

Shortly after consuming the meal, many children began to experience discomfort, with some reporting symptoms such as vomiting and loose motions.

Tanisha Rajput
Image used for representational purposes only.
Image used for representational purposes only. | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Rewa: A concerning incident unfolded in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district as 58 children fell ill due to suspected food poisoning after consuming a meal following a Republic Day function at a government school.

Officials on Friday said that the incident took place at a school in Peadri, located in the Sirmaur area of Rewa district, where children were served "poori-sabzi" and "laddoos" following the flag-hoisting ceremony at the school.

The District Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) Dr K L Namdeo said that shortly after consuming the meal, many children began to experience discomfort, with some reporting symptoms such as vomiting and loose motions, leading to their immediate rush to the local health center.

Dr Namdeo informed that while most of the affected children were in stable condition, one girl's condition deteriorated, prompting her to be taken to the Government Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital in Rewa for further treatment.

As a precautionary measure, a team of doctors from Kusha Bhau Thakre District Hospital and Government Shyam Shah Medical College have been called up to provide better treatment.

(With PTI inputs)
 

Published January 27th, 2024 at 09:35 IST

