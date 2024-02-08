Updated January 11th, 2024 at 09:30 IST
Traffic ALERT: Republic Day Parade near India Gate | Full List of Routes to AVOID
Due to the Republic Day parade rehearsal, traffic is likely to be affected near India Gate in central Delhi for over four hours
- India
- 1 min read
Advertisement
New Delhi: In the run up to the Republic Day celebrations in Delhi, preparations are in full swing in the national capital. Due to the Republic Day parade rehearsal, traffic is likely to be affected near India Gate in central Delhi for over four hours, police said on Thursday. Delhi Police has asked the public to avoid busy stretches between 7 am and 11.30 am on January 11. The traffic was affected on Wednesday as well.
Key Routes to Avoid
The Delhi traffic police advised people to avoid:
- Vijay Chowk and crossings in the vicinity of the landmark
- Rafi Marg-Kartavyapath crossing
- Janpath- Kartavyapath crossing
- Man Singh Road- Kartavyapath crossing
"Due to Republic Day Parade Rehearsal kindly avoid Vijay Chowk, Rafi Marg-Kartavyapath crossing, Janpath- Kartavyapath crossing, & Man Singh Road- Kartavyapath crossing from 0700 Hrs to 1130 Hrs on 11-01-2024.," Delhi Police posted on X.
Earlier in the day, visuals of Republic Day rehearsals underway at Kartavya Path had emerged, wherein forces were seen matching their steps to drum beats.
Advertisement
As per reports, two women contingents are set to participate in the Republic Day parades this year.
Advertisement
Published January 11th, 2024 at 09:30 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.