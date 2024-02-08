Traffic is likely to be affected near India Gate in central Delhi for over four hours due to Republic Day Parade | Image: PTI

Advertisement

New Delhi: In the run up to the Republic Day celebrations in Delhi, preparations are in full swing in the national capital. Due to the Republic Day parade rehearsal, traffic is likely to be affected near India Gate in central Delhi for over four hours, police said on Thursday. Delhi Police has asked the public to avoid busy stretches between 7 am and 11.30 am on January 11. The traffic was affected on Wednesday as well.

Key Routes to Avoid

The Delhi traffic police advised people to avoid:

Vijay Chowk and crossings in the vicinity of the landmark

Rafi Marg-Kartavyapath crossing

Janpath- Kartavyapath crossing

Man Singh Road- Kartavyapath crossing

"Due to Republic Day Parade Rehearsal kindly avoid Vijay Chowk, Rafi Marg-Kartavyapath crossing, Janpath- Kartavyapath crossing, & Man Singh Road- Kartavyapath crossing from 0700 Hrs to 1130 Hrs on 11-01-2024.," Delhi Police posted on X.

Earlier in the day, visuals of Republic Day rehearsals underway at Kartavya Path had emerged, wherein forces were seen matching their steps to drum beats.

Advertisement

As per reports, two women contingents are set to participate in the Republic Day parades this year.