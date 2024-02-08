Advertisement

Bengaluru: After Republic Kannada exposed a fake NGO scam, the local police sprang into action and raided the the organisation within 20 minutes after the story was broken. Republic Kannada aired an investigative report on how a fake NGO had hired a few girls from Tamil Nadu to make calls and cheat people in the guise of donations at 11 am.

One such woman, who was a part of this racket and abused as well, revealed the modus operandi on how several callers were deceived and duped of lakhs rupees. Republic Kannada exposed the racket and the fake NGO located at Anekal. According to our sources, the women running the NGO have escaped and are still on the run.