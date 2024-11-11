Published 11:47 IST, November 11th 2024
Republic India Economic Summit: Nirmala Sitharaman to Lead Dialogue on Viksit Bharat Vision
Nirmala Sitharaman, will be the chief guest at the 4th edition of the Republic Media Network’s India Economic Summit on November 12.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Nirmala Sitharaman at India Economic Summit | Image: Republic Digital
Advertisement
Loading...
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
11:24 IST, November 11th 2024