Updated January 11th, 2024 at 22:54 IST

Republic Kannada Impact: 80-year-old Divyang Widow Girijamma Gets Pension After Months of Struggle

Following Republic Kannada's coverage of Girijamma's story, who crawled 4 kilometers to get her pension, there has been impactful changes in her life.

Isha Bhandari
Republic Kannada Impact: 80-year-old Divyang Widow Girijamma Gets Pension After Months of Struggle
Republic Kannada Impact: 80-year-old Divyang Widow Girijamma Gets Pension After Months of Struggle | Image:Republic Kannada
New Delhi: In the days following Republic Kannada's coverage of the heartbreaking story of Girijamma, an 80-year-old specially-abled widow who crawled 4 kilometers to get her pension, there has been an extraordinary outpouring of support and impactful changes in her life.

The news report shed light on Girijamma's struggle as she crawled to receive her pension, a journey that should not have been hers to bear. The impact of Republic Kannada's coverage reached various key figures responsible for her plight, resulting in a significant positive transformation.

The Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) representing the area, prompted by the news report, was compelled to visit Girijamma. The coverage held a mirror to the dire situation, pushing for direct action from those in positions of influence.

The PostMaster, responsible for delivering Girijamma's pension for the past two months, took immediate action after the Republic Kannada coverage. He personally delivered the pension to her, acknowledging the need for swift and responsible service.

Republic Kannada's coverage also prompted the Tehsildar to ensure Girijamma received the necessary medical attention. The impact of the coverage extended beyond just reporting; it initiated tangible changes to address her immediate healthcare needs.

The heart-wrenching images of Girijamma's struggle resonated with viewers of Republic Kannada, prompting an overwhelming response. Viewers themselves stepped forward and donated a wheelchair and prosthetics to aid her movement, showcasing the power of community and compassion.

Published January 11th, 2024 at 22:54 IST

