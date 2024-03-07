Updated March 7th, 2024 at 16:22 IST
No Two States in Northeast Are the Same: Himanta Sarma at Republic Summit 2024 | LIVE
- India
- 9 min read
4: 22 IST, March 7th 2024
At the 2024 Republic Summit, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma spoke at length about how the perception about the state has changed over the years.
CM Sarma also said that both Meiteis and Kukis are not criticising PM Modi.
“No two states in the Northeast are the same. The Manipur crisis erupted between two communities, Kuki and Meitei. But neither the Meitei nor Kuki communities have criticised the BJP. No credible people from the two communities have criticised PM Modi. They have no grievances against Delhi. The dispute has been there for hundreds of years,” he stressed.
He added that the dynamics of the tribal communities are very complex.
CM Himanta Biswa Sarma emphasied that the progress and growth that Assam has witnessed would not have been possible without having PM Narendra Modi at the helm of affairs.
2: 49 IST, March 7th 2024
Minister of Urban Development of India Hardeep Singh Puri addresses the latest edition of Republic Summit 2024.
Addressing the gathering, Hardeep Singh Puri said, “We are converting Annadaatas to Urjadaatas.”
1: 40 IST, March 7th 2024
ISRO Chairman S Somanath graced the 2024 Republic Summit. At the mega event, he shed light on India's technological journey.
He said, “India in the next decade to be a tech-savvy nation.”
1: 28 IST, March 7th 2024
Following Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s discussion with Republic Media Network’s Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, Union Minister for Railways, Communications, Electronics & Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw took to the stage at Republic Summit 2024.
“We are creating a structure in a public-private partnership where everyone has access,” he said.
12: 36 IST, March 7th 2024
During his discussion with Republic Media Network Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, Union Home Minister Amit Shah made a big announcement on the The Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA). He said that CAA will be brought in ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.
When asked about the recent uprising in Sandeshkhali, Amit Shah said, “The incidents in Sandeshkhali have exposed the Mamata govt. How can such incidents against women along religious lines happen under a woman CM like Mamata Banerjee?.”
Attacking the Congress party, Amit Shah said, “'Bharat Todo' is being practiced under the garb of Bharat Jodo Yatra. I don't know what's wrong with Congress.”
12: 24 IST, March 7th 2024
Union Home Minister Amit Shah had an insightful discussion with Republic Media Network Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami at Republic Summit 2024 on diverse issues pertaining to the country's political state of affairs, ranging from BJP's 2024 Lok Sabha poll strategy to UCC.
In a sharp retort in response to the INDI alliance's attack against PM Modi, Amit Shah said, “Parivaarvadis will never understand the politics of welfare. Parivaarvadis are only concerned about their own family. Parivaarvadis are intolerant how a chaiwala became the Prime Minister.”
“I have been working with PM Modi for many years. I have never seen him taking a day off. He has worked for the people for the last 40 years. Lalu Ji is right. PM Modi doesn't have a family. Because only people with family think of making their own children the Prime Minister,” he added.
Talking about BJP's 2024 Lok Sabha poll ambitions, Amit Shah said, “The last decade has been the golden period, there is no full stop. People are supporting PM Modi from every corner of India. This will make 400 seats a reality.”
10: 55 IST, March 7th 2024
As Minister of Commerce & Industry, Consumer Affairs, Piyush Goyal began his address, Republic Media Network Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami received a standing ovation from the gathered guests over Republic Media Network's big win against the false TRP case, that came in last evening.
“False allegations were made against Republic. Republic was right. The harassment that Arnab had to go through personally, we shall stand up and give him a round of applause,” Piyush Goyal said.
10: 46 IST, March 7th 2024
At the start of 2024 Republic Summit, Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami made a big announcement.
He said that Asia's largest newsroom is to be launched next month and expressed his jubilation on the occasion and invited the distinguished guests to the new Republic studio.
10: 41 IST, March 7th 2024
Editor-in-Chief of Republic Media Network, Arnab Goswami, greeted the esteemed guests with a warm welcome.
Union Minister of State for Power, Coal, New and Renewable Energy Piyush Goyal and Editor-in-Chief of Republic Media Network, Arnab Goswami, began the session with lighting the lamp on stage.
9: 51 IST, March 7th 2024
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will be the chief guest and deliver the keynote address this evening at the summit.
9: 20 IST, March 7th 2024
With the stage set for the nation's biggest news event – the Republic Summit 2024, track every minute-by-minute update from the mega event.
8: 43 IST, March 7th 2024
From Indian politics and e-governance to business and banking system, from space and technology to sports and much more, Republic Summit 2024 is set to witness immersive discussions and exchange of ideas between distinguished guests from all walks of public sphere. The theme for this year's Republic Summit is ‘Bharat: The Next Decade', with a focus on what India can do in the next 10 years to make sure, the country achieves the dream of 'Viksit Bharat - a developed India', much before 2047.
As the chief guest of the grand event today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver the keynote address this evening at the summit.
Other key newsmakers who will be speaking at the 2024 edition of the Republic Summit include Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Ministers Hardeep Singh Puri, Nirmala Sitharaman, ISRO Chief S Somanath, and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, among others.
You can catch all the latest updates from the Republic Summit during its LIVE telecast across multiple platforms from 9 AM onwards on March 7.
9: 15 IST, March 6th 2024
Published March 7th, 2024 at 06:22 IST