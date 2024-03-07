At the 2024 Republic Summit, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma spoke at length about how the perception about the state has changed over the years.

CM Sarma also said that both Meiteis and Kukis are not criticising PM Modi.

“No two states in the Northeast are the same. The Manipur crisis erupted between two communities, Kuki and Meitei. But neither the Meitei nor Kuki communities have criticised the BJP. No credible people from the two communities have criticised PM Modi. They have no grievances against Delhi. The dispute has been there for hundreds of years,” he stressed.

#HimantaBiswaSarmaAtRepublicSummit | Every state of North East is not the same. The Manipur crisis erupted between two communities Kuki and Meitei. But neither the Meitei nor Kuki communities have criticised the BJP. No credible people from the two communities have criticised PM… pic.twitter.com/SuG7eN50LV — Republic (@republic)

He added that the dynamics of the tribal communities are very complex.

Republic Summit 2024 - Bharat The Next Decade #LIVE | India's Biggest News Summit#RepublicSummit #BharatTheNextDecade #RepublicSummitLIVE #RepublicSummit2024 #ArnabGoswami https://t.co/DysCOmLboa — Republic (@republic)

CM Himanta Biswa Sarma emphasied that the progress and growth that Assam has witnessed would not have been possible without having PM Narendra Modi at the helm of affairs.