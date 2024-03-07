Updated March 7th, 2024 at 08:09 IST
‘Bharat: The Next Decade’ | Gear Up for Republic Summit 2024, India's Biggest News Event
Republic Summit 2024 will delve into Indian politics, business, space, technology, sports and bring together the country's top minds under one roof
Republic Summit: With a focus on ‘Viksit Bharat - a developed India’ much before 2047, Republic brings you Republic Summit 2024, India's biggest news event today.
The summit will delve into varied spheres, which include Indian politics, e-governance, business, banking system, space, technology, sports and much more.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will grace the occasion as the chief guest for the grand event to be held today, March 7, and deliver the keynote address this evening at the summit.
Other key newsmakers who will be speaking at the 2024 edition of the Republic Summit are Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Ministers Hardeep Singh Puri, Nirmala Sitharaman, ISRO Chief S Somnath, and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma among others.
The summit will also bring the nation's top-notch political, bureaucratic, business and technology heads under one roof, with a promise of insightful and engaging discussions and exchange of ideas.
Republic Summit: Distinguished Guests Expected
Ashwini Vaishnaw
KV Kamath
ISRO Chief S Somanath
Himanta Biswa Sarma
Hardeep Singh Puri
Mohamed Nasheed
Sanjeev Goenka
Dr Devi Shetty
Amitabh Kant
Harish Salve
The summit will be telecast LIVE across multiple platforms from 9 am today.
Republic Summit 2024 - Bharat The Next Decade LIVE Streaming
Republic TV LIVE TV: https://www.republicworld.com/livetv/
R Bharat LIVE TV: https://www.republicbharat.com/livetv/
Republic World Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@RepublicWorld
R Bharat Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/RepublicTVBharat
Republic World will also be running a live blog for readers to get real-time updates of the mega event.
Published March 7th, 2024 at 08:04 IST
