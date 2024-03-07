With a focus on ‘Viksit Bharat - a developed India’ much before 2047, Republic brings you Republic Summit 2024 | Image:Republic

Republic Summit: With a focus on ‘Viksit Bharat - a developed India’ much before 2047, Republic brings you Republic Summit 2024, India's biggest news event today.

The summit will delve into varied spheres, which include Indian politics, e-governance, business, banking system, space, technology, sports and much more.

The stage is set for the Nation's Biggest News Summit. The theme for #RepublicSummit2024 is Bharat: The Next Decade. #BharatTheNextDecade #IndiasBiggestNewsEvent pic.twitter.com/vN7b1QaEze — Republic (@republic)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will grace the occasion as the chief guest for the grand event to be held today, March 7, and deliver the keynote address this evening at the summit.

Other key newsmakers who will be speaking at the 2024 edition of the Republic Summit are Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Ministers Hardeep Singh Puri, Nirmala Sitharaman, ISRO Chief S Somanath, and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma among others.

#RepublicSummit2024: Stage set, India's biggest news event to begin shortly



Tune in here to witness the mega news summit - https://t.co/jwjYWjfZ7V pic.twitter.com/dWvEcK9AYm — Republic (@republic)

The summit will also bring the nation's top-notch political, bureaucratic, business and technology heads under one roof, with a promise of insightful and engaging discussions and exchange of ideas.

Republic Summit : Distinguished Guests Expected

Nirmala Sitharaman

Amit Shah

Ashwini Vaishnaw

KV Kamath

ISRO Chief S Somanath

Himanta Biswa Sarma

Hardeep Singh Puri

Mohamed Nasheed

Sanjeev Goenka

Dr Devi Shetty

Amitabh Kant

Harish Salve

The summit will be telecast LIVE across multiple platforms from 9 am today.

Republic Summit 2024 - Bharat The Next Decade LIVE Streaming

Republic TV LIVE TV: https://www.republicworld.com/livetv/

R Bharat LIVE TV: https://www.republicbharat.com/livetv/

Republic World Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@RepublicWorld

R Bharat Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/RepublicTVBharat

Republic World will also be running a live blog for readers to get real-time updates of the mega event.