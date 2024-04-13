Mamata Banerjee Calls Mega 'non-BJP' CMs-party Chief Meet In Delhi For President Election

In a bid to unite the Opposition ahead of the Presidential Elections, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wrote a letter to Chief Ministers of non-BJP ruled states seeking a joint meeting at the Constitution Club in New Delhi. In her invite to eight Chief Ministers, and 14 Opposition leaders including Sonia Gandhi, Lalu Prasad Yadav, Sharad Pawar, and Akhilesh Yadav, amongst others, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo asserted that there was a need to come together with an initiative of "strong and effective opposition against the divisive forces."

West Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar detained enroute protest-hit areas in Howrah

West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar was detained by police enroute violence-affected areas in the Howrah district as Section 144 remains in effect at the site. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader has been taken towards Kolkata. He was detained at the second Hooghly bridge.

BJP celebrates Rajya Sabha poll victory in Mumbai; lauds Devendra Fadnavis' leadership

On Saturday, the BJP celebrated its victory in Mumbai after sweeping three seats out of six in the Maharashtra Rajya Sabha elections defeating the coalition partners of the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government. The celebrations were led by the Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly and former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at the BJP's Maharashtra headquarters in the presence of party workers.

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar announces Rs 4L ex gratia each for kin of 9 killed in car accident

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced a Rs 4 lakh ex gratia each to the next of kin of the victims travelling in an SUV vehicle, which fell into a pond in the state's Purnia district. In an accident that occurred in the early hours of June 11, nine people were killed after the vehicle they were travelling on fell into a pond in the Kanjia village of Bihar's Purnia district. One person was rescued safely. The car was travelling from Tarabadi to Kishanganj when the accident happened.

National Herald case: Congress alleges Gandhis 'being implicated by ED in fake cases'

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Saturday slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party over the Enforcement Directorate's summons to the party's top brass – Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi – in connection with the National Herald case.

PM Modi lauds Centre's reform measures; asserts 'Furthered India's Ease of Doing Business'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 11 said that the reform measures taken by his government over the last eight years including the removal of outdated laws have improved India's "Ease of Doing Business".

Terrorists on task to target minorities & activists apprehended in J&K's Baramulla: SSP

Two terrorists on a task to attack the minorities, as well as social and political activists have been apprehended in a very professional operation in north Kashmir's Pattan on Friday late evening. Senior Superintendent of Police Baramulla Rayees Mohammad Bhat, in conversation with Republic Media Network, said that based on specific input, the operation was launched jointly by Army, Police and CRPF.

'India & US tackling some of world's most pressing challenges,' says US Chargè D'Affaires

At an event organised to celebrate the 246th American Independence Day, US Chargè D'Affaires Patricia Lacina on June 10 spoke about the newly formed maritime initiative for the Indo-Pacific zone and how it will contribute to maintaining peace and stability in the zone. Notably, the Quad leaders had created the Indo-Pacific Partnership for Maritime Domain Awareness (IPMDA) during a meeting in Tokyo last month, with the primary goal of monitoring regional seas in the face of China's increased muscle-flexing in the region.

Unclear whether Monkeypox has peaked in UK, claim scientist as nation reports 45 new cases

In United Kingdom, the health officials said they couldn't tell if the spread of monkeypox in the UK had peaked, as they disclosed another 45 cases on June 10, increasing the total in the disease's largest-ever epidemic outside of Africa to 366 cases. According to the UK's Health Security Agency, men accounted for 99% of all instances, and nearly all of the 152 men who provided comprehensive information identified as gay, bisexual, or having sex with men. According to the organisation, almost 80% of cases were in London, and the median age of those afflicted was 38.

UK To Introduce Bill Next Week To Override Parts Of Brexit Trade Treaty Signed With EU

The British government announced on June 10 that it will introduce a bill next week to override portions of the Brexit trade accord struck with the European Union before the United Kingdom leaves the bloc in 2020. The action will be a significant escalation in the UK-EU conflict over trade regulations for Northern Ireland.

