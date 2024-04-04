Advertisement

Bengaluru: Rescue operations are on to bring out the two-year-old boy who fell into a borewell in Lachayan village of Indi taluk in Vijayapura district of Karnataka on Wednesday evening. The boy is estimated to have fallen, head first, into a depth of around 16 feet, said the local police. A medical team and an ambulance are kept ready on the spot.

According to the police, the child fell into the borewell when he went out to play near his house. The matter came to light when someone heard the child cry and immediately informed the family.

"Rescue operations began around 6.30 pm. Police teams, revenue officials, members of taluk panchayat and officials from the fire and emergency services department are here at the spot. All efforts are underway to rescue the child," a senior police officer said. The boy is estimated to be stuck at a depth of around 16 feet, he said.

"No voice can be heard as of now but some movement has been noticed inside the borewell, he said.

"We have dropped pipes to supply oxygen to the child. We have been able to notice some movement. The rescue operations are going on in full swing. All efforts are being taken to save the child," he added.

(With Inputs From Agencies)