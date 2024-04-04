×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 4th, 2024 at 10:53 IST

Rescue Operations in Full Swing To Bring Out 2-Year Old Boy From Borewell in Karnataka

According to the police, the child fell into the a 16-feet borewell when he went out to play near his house

Reported by: Digital Desk
Boy falls in Borewell in Lachayan village of Indi taluk
Boy falls in Borewell in Lachayan village of Indi taluk | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Bengaluru: Rescue operations are on to bring out the two-year-old boy who fell into a borewell in Lachayan village of Indi taluk in Vijayapura district of Karnataka on Wednesday evening. The boy is estimated to have fallen, head first, into a depth of around 16 feet, said the local police. A medical team and an ambulance are kept ready on the spot.

According to the police, the child fell into the borewell when he went out to play near his house. The matter came to light when someone heard the child cry and immediately informed the family. 

Advertisement

 

"Rescue operations began around 6.30 pm. Police teams, revenue officials, members of taluk panchayat and officials from the fire and emergency services department are here at the spot. All efforts are underway to rescue the child," a senior police officer said. The boy is estimated to be stuck at a depth of around 16 feet, he said.

"No voice can be heard as of now but some movement has been noticed inside the borewell, he said.

Advertisement

"We have dropped pipes to supply oxygen to the child. We have been able to notice some movement. The rescue operations are going on in full swing. All efforts are being taken to save the child," he added. 

 

Advertisement

(With Inputs From Agencies) 

Advertisement

Published April 4th, 2024 at 09:39 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

India's services growth accelerated in March

Service sector surge

a few seconds ago
HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Q4

3 minutes ago
Taapsee Pannu Wedding News

Taapsee Pannu's Interview

5 minutes ago
navneet rana, amit shah

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

9 minutes ago
Bob Iger

Bob Iger under pressure

10 minutes ago
Boy falls in Borewell in Lachayan village of Indi taluk

Rescue Ops On

11 minutes ago
Donald Trump

Trump Money Case

12 minutes ago
Police have launched an investigation to nab the perpetrators.

Belagavi Murder

13 minutes ago
Gourav Vallabh

Gourav Vallabh Resigns

15 minutes ago
Rupee versus Dollar

Rupee record low

18 minutes ago
Blessy's file photo

Blessy Clarifies Rumours

20 minutes ago
The Matrix

Matrix 5 In The Works

20 minutes ago
NID DAT prelims result out

NID DAT Prelims Result

23 minutes ago
CSK vs GT

IPL 2024, GT vs PBKS

26 minutes ago
Representative

Philippines growth rate

30 minutes ago
Stock market news

Nifty, Sensex high

30 minutes ago
Mahindra latest addition to its SUV's

UV 3XO becomes Mahindra l

30 minutes ago
Curse of 27

What Is the Curse Of 27?

40 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Fruit Plants That Thrive In April

    Web Stories13 hours ago

  2. Party Flags Conspicuously Absent At Rahul Gandhi's Roadshow in Wayanad

    Lok Sabha Elections14 hours ago

  3. Jail Ke Taale Tootenge...: Sanjay Singh's First Reaction

    India News14 hours ago

  4. SC Transfers Case Linked to Mundra Port Drug Haul to Gujarat Court

    India News15 hours ago

  5. Biggest Challenge During Elections In West Bengal Is Violence: PM Modi

    India News16 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo