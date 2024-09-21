Published 20:33 IST, September 21st 2024
Reservation Cannot Be Scrapped Until There Is Untouchability, Lack Of Social Justice: Kharge
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge affirmed that reservations will continue until casteism and social injustice exist, while addressing criticisms.
- India News
- 5 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Reservation Cannot Be Scrapped Until There Is Untouchability, Lack Of Social Justice: Kharge | Image: PTI
- Listen to this article
- 5 min read
Advertisement
20:33 IST, September 21st 2024