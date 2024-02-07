English
Updated January 23rd, 2024 at 12:19 IST

Resignation Letter Of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose From Indian Civil Services Goes VIRAL

India is celebrating Parakram Diwas and remembering Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on January 23, 2024, on his 127th birthday.

Pritam Saha
Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Resignation Letter
Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Resignation Letter | Image:Instagram
Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose's resignation letter from the Indian Civil Services (ICS) in 1921 attracted a lot of attention on his 127th birthday. A copy of the letter Netaji wrote shared by IFS officer Parveen Kaswan on X, formerly twitter. With the caption, Kaswan posted, “On April 22, 1921 #SubhashChandra #Bose resigned from Indian Civil Service to participate in Freedom struggle. For a greater cause.  He was 24 years old then. His original resignation letter. Remembering Netaji on his birth anniversary.”

Resignation Letter

In the opening line of the April 22, 1921, letter—which is addressed to Secretary of State Edwin Montagu—I request that my name be taken from the Indian Civil Service's list of probationers. In his letter, Bose also stated that he had been granted a 100-pound allowance, which he promised to send to the India office as soon as his resignation was approved. Parveen Kaswan, an IFS officer, presented an exact copy of a letter that was obtained from the National Archives of India. 

Parakram Diwas

India is celebrating Parakram Diwas and remembering Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on January 23, 2024, on his 127th birthday. The purpose of Parakram Diwas is to inspire bravery and patriotism in young people, especially, so they keep going when things get tough. Netaji's unmatched courage and charisma encouraged Indians to courageously oppose colonial oppression.

Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti

On Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti, cultural events are arranged by schools and institutions around the country. There is a ceremonial raising of the Indian national flag, and landmarks such as the INA Museum, Netaji Bhawan, and Netaji Museum are garlanded. Students reflect on the inspirational legacy of Netaji and other freedom fighters through speeches they give on stage.

Social media is ablaze with images, quotations, and videos of Netaji on his birthday, with everyone joining in the festivities. In honoring Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's heritage and cherishing the independence, bravery, and patriotism he personified, Parakram Diwas stands together.

Published January 23rd, 2024 at 12:19 IST

