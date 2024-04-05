Restaurant Inside Noida Metro Coach | Know Seating Capacity, Other Details

Advertisement

The Noida Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (NMRC) has unveiled a novel dining concept at the Noida Sector 137 station, transforming a metro rail coach into a vibrant restaurant. This innovative initiative aims to provide passengers with a unique dining experience within the ambiance of a metro train. Situated inside a stationary coach, the restaurant offers seating for approximately 100 people, facilitating gatherings for families and friends, as well as corporate meetings. Guests can also opt for outdoor seating arrangements and choose from a diverse menu featuring an array of dishes to suit varied palates.

Everything you need to know about the dine inside metro coach in Noida

Operational on a trial basis, the restaurant is set to be inaugurated on April 20, welcoming visitors from 11:30 am to 12 am.

However, NMRC has announced a soft opening ahead of the official launch, enabling patrons to place orders and enjoy the dining experience beforehand.

Advertisement

Following the completion of staff training and infrastructure setup, the restaurant will be fully operational from April 20 onwards.

The NMRC has entrusted a contracted agency with managing the restaurant within the metro network, with the contract spanning nine years. This endeavor forms part of NMRC's overarching strategy to elevate passenger experiences while exploring additional revenue avenues.

Advertisement

Previously, NMRC had leased commercial spaces to private entities for business ventures and established small kiosks at metro stations, contributing to revenue growth and enhancing the overall passenger experience.