×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 27th, 2024 at 11:12 IST

Restaurant Owner, 32, Shot Dead by Unidentified Assailants in Northeast Delhi

One of Singh's friends found him lying injured on the road and informed the victim's younger brother Nitin, who runs a dairy, a police officer said.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Speeding car hits family waiting for bus in Rajasthan's Nagaur, all 4 dead
Speeding car hits family waiting for bus in Rajasthan's Nagaur, all 4 dead | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: A 32-year-old restaurant owner was shot dead by unidentified assailants in northeast Delhi's New Usmanpur area, police said on Wednesday.

Sanjay Singh, who had been booked in a murder case, was attacked near his house when he was on his way back from the restaurant on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday.

Advertisement

One of Singh's friends found him lying injured on the road and informed the victim's younger brother Nitin, who runs a dairy, a police officer said.

Nitin rushed to the spot and found Singh lying in a pool of blood near Hanuman Mandir Wali Gali service road, the officer said.

Advertisement

Singh sustained injuries in the head, right shoulder and elbow, and abdomen. He was rushed to Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead, according to police.

Police said seven empty bullet shells, four pieces of lead and one live round of 7.65 mm were found at the spot.

Advertisement

Another officer said Singh had been booked in connection with the murder of a man, Ravinder. The two lived in the same locality.

"Efforts are being made to identify those who killed Singh. Footage of CCTV cameras installed in the area is being scanned," the officer said, adding that all angles of the case are being looked at.

Advertisement

(Inputs from PTI. Except for the headline, Republic has not edited the content)

Advertisement

Published March 27th, 2024 at 11:12 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Joe Biden, in his remarks following the bridge collapse, assured the public that it would be rebuilt using federal government funds.

Joe Biden on Bridge

a few seconds ago
Nepal Mayor's daughter missing in Goa

Mayor's Daughter Missing

a few seconds ago
Shahid Afridi, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Babar Azam

Shahid Afridi on Shaheen

a minute ago
Shivaraj Tangadagi

Shivaraj Tangadagi

2 minutes ago
Shivam Dube

Chepauk sets record

2 minutes ago
Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal addresses media

Sunita on Liquor Scam

4 minutes ago
Maruti Suzuki EV launch

Maruti Suzuki

6 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

6 minutes ago
NEST 2024 registration from March 30

NEST 2024 registration

11 minutes ago
MS Dhoni reacts to Sameer Rizvi smashing Rashid Khan

MSD's PROUD DAD reaction

18 minutes ago
Jeremy Allen White

Bruce Springsteen Biopic

20 minutes ago
BYD plans to launch third EV in India

Chinese EV makers

21 minutes ago
Mukesh Ambani Becomes India's Richest Man, Check Complete List

Where The Rich Live

21 minutes ago
Larsen & Toubro

L&T bags new order

24 minutes ago
BLACKPINK

BLACKPINK Lisa Birthday

28 minutes ago
BJP Protests Outside Delhi Assembly

India news Live

30 minutes ago
MS Dhoni's brilliant catch

MS Dhoni or a cheetah?

32 minutes ago
Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden

Bopanna-Ebden in Miami

33 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Hair Solutions To Boost Hair Growth

    Web Stories13 hours ago

  2. Ram Charan Birthday: Actor's Films To Watch On OTT

    Web Stories14 hours ago

  3. Lok Sabha Polls: BSP Candidate Bhavna Pandey From Haridwar Quits Party

    Lok Sabha Elections15 hours ago

  4. Toddler Girl From Bhopal Reaches Mt Everest Base Camp

    India News16 hours ago

  5. Surat: 11-Year Old Girl Raped and Killed, 2 Men Arrested

    India News19 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo