New Delhi, Mar 16 (PTI) Retired Jharkhand High Court judge Harish Chandra Mishra has been appointed as the Lokayukta of Delhi, according to a notification.

The post of Lokayukta was vacant after the retirement of Rewa Khetrapal in December 2020.

According to the notification dated March 15, Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal appointed Justice (retired) Mishra as the Lokayukta.

Mishra will hold office for a term of five years from the date of his joining. PTI AKM/SLB SMN