Published 22:15 IST, November 17th 2024

Retired Roadways Employee Shot Dead in UP's Sultanpur

A retired roadways employee was shot dead by two motorcycle-borne assailants in Rajanpur village near Sultanpur, Uttar Pradesh.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Retired roadways employee shot dead in Sultanpur, Uttar Pradesh
Retired roadways employee shot dead in Sultanpur, Uttar Pradesh | Image: X
22:15 IST, November 17th 2024