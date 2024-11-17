Published 22:15 IST, November 17th 2024
Retired Roadways Employee Shot Dead in UP's Sultanpur
A retired roadways employee was shot dead by two motorcycle-borne assailants in Rajanpur village near Sultanpur, Uttar Pradesh.
Retired roadways employee shot dead in Sultanpur, Uttar Pradesh | Image: X
