Revanth Reddy Undoes BRS Move, Rejoins Centre's PM Fasal Bima Yojana Scheme to Safeguard Farmers

Hyderabad: After a hiatus of almost three years, the Telangana state government has decided to rejoin the central government’s Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY). The scheme is crucial for crop insurance and was initiated following the centre's vision to provide financial security to farmers across the state during the crop season. However, back in 2020, after being part of the scheme for 4 years since 2016, BRS withdrew.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, along with Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao and other key officials, convened a meeting with the CEO of PMFBY and Joint Secretary in the Union Ministry of Agriculture, Ritesh Chauhan, to discuss the reinstatement of the scheme in Telangana. According to reports following the discussions, the state government announced its renewed commitment to safeguarding the interests of farmers by rejoining PMFBY.

To Safeguard Farmers Telangana Rejoins PMFBY: State Govt

"The state government adopted the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) again to safeguard the farmers from the hardships of farming," stated an official release issued by the Telangana government. This decision will now ensure that farmers will receive crop insurance coverage starting with the forthcoming crop season, thus giving them much-needed financial protection.

CM Revanth Reddy, following the meeting, added that his government is ‘dedicated’ to the agriculture sector and will be extending ‘comprehensive’ support to farmers. The PMFBY, launched by the Center in 2016, is, as said before, a vital safety net for farmers that offers insurance coverage for their agricultural yields.