Published 06:45 IST, January 22nd 2025
RG Kar Horror: SC to Hear Suo Motu Petition Today Amid Demand For Sanjay Roy's Death Penalty | LIVE
The Supreme Court to hear suo moto case related to the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at Kolkata’s state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital today.
This development follows a Kolkata court’s ruling on January 20 sentencing Sanjay Roy to imprisonment till death for the rape and murder of the on-duty doctor, fueling widespread demand for death penalty.
Anirban Das, the Additional District and Sessions Judge in Sealdah court, had held Roy guilty of the crime committed against the postgraduate trainee doctor at the hospital on August 9 last year.
08:28 IST, January 22nd 2025
Maha Kumbh 2025: Morning Aarti Being Performed at Sangam
08:27 IST, January 22nd 2025
MP govt issues order to observe 2-min silence on Shaheed Diwas Jan 30
The Madhya Pradesh government has issued an order to observe a two-minute silence across the state in memory of those who sacrificed their lives for the freedom of the country on Shadeed Diwas, January 30.
India observes Martyrs' Day every year on January 30 to mark the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and to honour his contribution towards the freedom of the country and the other freedom fighters who have sacrificed their lives during the struggle.
08:03 IST, January 22nd 2025
Tripura Statehood Day celebrated at Raj Bhawan in Agartala
Tripura Governor Indrasena Reddy on Tuesday hosted a grand event in Raj Bhawan to commemorate the 53rd anniversary of Statehood Day of Tripura, Manipur, and Meghalaya.
Speaking to ANI about the event, Tripura Governor Indrasena Reddy said students, professionals, workers and scientists were invited to the event.
"Students, professionals, workers, scientists, all of them were invited here. There was interaction with them about the specialities of their states. What is the history of the states, what was their role in the freedom struggle, and the memorials of those who fought against the British in the freedom struggle. There was a good discussion about the states," Tripura Governor Reddy said.
07:45 IST, January 22nd 2025
Fog engulfs National Capital, visibility poor
07:44 IST, January 22nd 2025
Army, police recover arms and ammunition from 4 Manipur districts
The Indian Army in a series of successful joint operations, with police and other security forces, recovered weapons, ammunition and warlike stores from hill and valley regions of four Manipur districts including Churchandpur, an official release said.
"In a series of successful joint operations, Indian Army in coordination with Manipur Police and other security forces, recovered 12 weapons, ammunition and warlike stores from both hill and valley regions in the districts of Thoubal, Kangpokpi, Churchandpur and Tengnupal in Manipur," the release said on Tuesday.
06:46 IST, January 22nd 2025
Kidnapped man rescued, seven nabbed in UP's Bareilly
Police in this Uttar Pradesh district rescued a kidnapped man and arrested seven accused, an official said on Tuesday.The police also seized two vehicles, 10 mobile phones, illegal weapons and cartridges.Senior Superintendent of Police (Bareilly) Anurag Arya said Kiran Katiyar lodged a complaint on January 19 regarding the kidnapping of her husband Anup Katiyar from the district's Baradari area.
06:46 IST, January 22nd 2025
3 killed as car rams into truck parked on roadside in UP's Jhansi
Three men were killed when their car rammed into a truck parked on the roadside in this Uttar Pradesh district on Tuesday, police said.
The accident took place in the Babina area on the Jhansi-Lalitpur national highway in the evening, they said, adding that the driver of the car lost control over the vehicle while trying to save a puppy.
Circle Officer, Sadar, Alok Kumar said Karan Vishwakarma, a resident of Siya village in the Chirgaon area of Jhansi district, got engaged to a woman in Lalitpur on Tuesday. After the engagement, he was returning to Chirgaon in a car along with two companions, when a puppy suddenly came in front of the vehicle near the Babina toll plaza at around 6:30 pm.
In an attempt to save the animal, the driver lost control over the car, which rammed into a truck parked on the roadside, the officer said.
06:44 IST, January 22nd 2025
Police seize Rs 47 lakh in cash from car in south Delhi
Police have seized Rs 47 lakh in cash from a car during a routine check in south Delhi's Sangam Vihar area, officials said on Tuesday.
The vehicle, which was being driven by Vaseem Malik (24), a resident of Sangam Vihar and a self-proclaimed scrap dealer, was intercepted by the Static Surveillance Team (SST).
Malik could not provide the required documentation for the cash, prompting officials to seize the amount. Authorities are investigating the source of the money and further action is being taken in accordance with legal protocols, the officials said.
