RG Kar Horror: Kolkata Court to Pronounce Sanjoy Roy’s Sentence Today; Abhaya's Parents Seek Death Penalty | LIVE
RG Kar rape and murder case dominated headlines for months, sparking widespread outrage, in three other cases of sexual assault in West Bengal, the fast-track courts awarded death penalty to the convicts in the rape-murder case. Kolkata court to pronounce Sanjoy Roy’s sentence today.
RG Kar rape and murder case dominated headlines for months, sparking widespread outrage, in three other cases of sexual assault in West Bengal, the fast-track courts awarded death penalty to the convicts in the rape-murder case. Kolkata court to pronounce Sanjoy Roy’s sentence today. A Kolkata court on Saturday convicted the main accused Sanjay Roy in the RG Kar rape and murder case.
08:08 IST, January 20th 2025
Maha Kumbh 2025: Huge number of devotees arriving at Triveni Sangam
Maha Kumbh 2025: Drone captures huge number of devotees arriving at Triveni Sangam, Prayagraj, to take a holy dip.
08:07 IST, January 20th 2025
Saif Ali Khan attack case: Mumbai police likely to recreate crime scene
Saif Ali Khan attack case: Mumbai police likely to recreate crime scene with accused.
07:57 IST, January 20th 2025
Donald Trump met Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani before his swearing-in ceremony
Washington, DC: US President-elect Donald Trump met Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani before his swearing-in ceremony.
07:55 IST, January 20th 2025
Cold wave continues in North ndia
A thin layer of fog covers the Mayur Vihar area as the cold wave continues. Parade rehearsal of defence personnel for the 76th Republic Day is underway at Kartavya Path.
07:54 IST, January 20th 2025
S Jaishankar, "Delighted to meet Foreign Minister Penny Wong"
EAM Dr S Jaishankar tweets, "Delighted to meet Foreign Minister Penny Wong, a Quad colleague, in Washington DC today. As always, enjoyed our discussion on the state of the world."
07:53 IST, January 20th 2025
Over 7 crore devotees have so far participated in the Maha Kumbh 2025
Thousands of devotees gather to take a holy dip. Over 7 crore devotees have so far participated in the world's biggest religious congregation.
07:26 IST, January 20th 2025
Sealdah Court pronounced Sanjay Roy guilty in the RG Kar rape and murder case
Sealdah Court pronounced Sanjay Roy guilty in the RG Kar rape and murder case.
07:24 IST, January 20th 2025
RG Kar Case: Kolkata Court to Pronounce Sanjoy Roy’s Sentence Today
RG Kar Case: A Kolkata court on Saturday convicted the main accused Sanjay Roy in the RG Kar rape and murder case.
07:22 IST, January 20th 2025
Jaishankar holds bilateral meetings with counterparts from Japan, Australia in Washington
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday held meetings with his counterparts from Australia and Japan here during which they discussed bilateral issues and those pertaining to QUAD.
