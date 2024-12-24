RG Kar Horror: Medicos Launch Demonstration in Kolkata Demanding Speedy Justice For Abhaya

Representatives of the Abhaya Mancha and the Joint Platform of Doctors in West Bengal started their protest, demanding justice for the woman doctor | Image: ANI

Kolkata: Hours after a division bench of Calcutta High Court on Monday upheld a December 20 order allowing doctors to hold a demonstration, representatives of the Abhaya Mancha and the Joint Platform of Doctors in West Bengal started their protest, demanding justice for the woman doctor who was raped-murdered at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

Protesters staged their demonstrations around 50 feet away from Dorina Crossing at Esplanade in central Kolkata.

"We will not stop till justice is delivered. Tomorrow around 8 PM, we will light candles and take a vow to continue our fight for our sister Abhaya," one of the agitating doctors said.

Earlier in the day, the bench observed that the RG Kar incident was "unprecedented, unimaginable and horrible." The state had moved the division bench, challenging the order of the single bench of Justice Tirthankar Ghosh, which had permitted the Joint Forum of Doctors to hold the sit-in "50 feet away from Dorina Crossing at Esplanade in central Kolkata from December 20-26." Police had recovered the body of the woman doctor from inside the RG Kar hospital on August 9.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a charge-sheet against prime accused Sanjay Roy for the rape-murder of the on-duty doctor.

In its charge-sheet filed before a special CBI court here, the central agency said Roy, who was working as a civic volunteer with the local police, allegedly committed the crime when the victim had gone to sleep in the hospital's seminar room during a break.