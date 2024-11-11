Published 19:47 IST, November 11th 2024
RG Kar Rape Accused Sanjay Roy's Explosive Claim, Blames Ex-Top Cop Vineet Goyal For Framing Him
"I am telling you it was Vineet Goyal (former Kolkata Police Commissioner) who conspired the whole thing", said Sanjay Roy, RG Kar Rape Accused.
Kolkata Rape-murder accused Sanjay Roy | Image: File
