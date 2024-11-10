Published 23:15 IST, November 10th 2024
RG Kar Student Attempts Suicide After Row with Roommate: Police
A second-year nursing student at RG Kar Medical College reportedly attempted suicide after a dispute with her roommate in the hostel, police said Sunday.
- India News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
RG Kar Hospital student attempted suicide | Image: FB/rgkmc
Advertisement
Loading...
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
23:15 IST, November 10th 2024