Rift In INDIA Bloc: SP, NCP's Supriya Sule Backs Mamata As Oppn Bloc Leader, Congress Yet To Respond

New Delhi: A Samajwadi Party (SP) spokesperson Udaiveer Singh has expressed support for Mamata Banerjee as INDIA alliance leader while the Congress party indicated some caution after West Bengal chief minister said she was ready to lead opposition’s bloc if given an opportunity.

Not just the Samajwadi Party, Sharad Pawar 's daughter and NCP leader Supriya Sule has also backed Mamata Banerjee as Opposition's leader.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena — Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray — leader Sanjay Raut though did not say it directly but voiced his support for Mamata Banerjee saying they want her to be a major partner of INDIA bloc adding they would soon hold talks with her.

"We know this opinion of Mamata ji. We also want her to be a major partner of the INDIA alliance. Whether it is Mamata Banerjee, Arvind Kejriwal or Shiv Sena, we are all together. We will soon go to talk to Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata," Sanjay Raut said addressing a press conference.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi said that she has shown a successful model in West Bengal where she has kept BJP away from power.

"She has put forward her statement. Because she has shown a successful model in West Bengal where she has kept the BJP away from power and implemented good welfare schemes...her election experience, and fighting spirit, accordingly she has shared her interest. Whenever INDIA bloc meeting takes place, our senior leaders will together take a decision," Chaturvedi said.

Earlier on December 3, in response to a query regarding TMC leaders suggesting that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee should be made the INDIA bloc leader days after Congress faced a crushing defeat in Maharashtra assembly polls, party MP Kirti Azad said that the ruling TMC supremo takes everyone along.

"Mamata Banerjee has a 100 per cent record. Whenever Prime Minister Narendra Modi faced a humiliating defeat, it was only in West Bengal... Whenever he comes to insult Bengal and its honour, her vote share increases," the TMC leader said.

He further said that Mamata Banerjee is known for her articulate views. “She is a very senior leader. She speaks clearly.” He also said that Mamata Banerjee is a household name across the country.

"She (Mamata Banerjee) resides in every household in West Bengal, in every household in the country...Mamata Banerjee is someone who takes everyone together. She calls people only after making preparations and taking her time...," he said.