Right to Adopt is Not a Fundamental Right: Delhi High Court

NEW DELHI: The right to adopt a child is not a Fundamental Right guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution and prospective adoptive parents (PAPs) do not have the right to choose who they adopt, the Delhi Hight Court has opined. The court's order on the same, furthermore, noted that the process of adoption is meant for the welfare of children and the rights of PAPs, thus, cannot be placed at the forefront of this process.

The court's decision in this regard was made in response to a batch of petitions by PAPs with two biological children who are looking to adopt a third child under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015.

While their cases were still pending, the law on adoption was changed with the passage of the Adoption Rules, 2022, which superseeded the Adoption Regulations of 2017. Now, parents with two or more biological children may only adopt children with special needs or those that are hard to place.

The petitioners contended that retrospective application of the Adoption Regulations 2022 in their cases was arbitrary and violative of Article 14 (equality before law) of the Constitution.

Rejecting such an argument, the Delhi High Court said there was "no right at all" to insist on the adoption of a particular child and the petitioners' claim that a "vested right" has been retrospectively taken away was not good in law.

"The policy of the legislature, therefore, is that the rush of a number of couples, who already have more than four children, who are available to adopt a child was felt in the year 2015. The said figure of four was brought down to three in the year 2017 and the same has now been brought down to two in the year 2022. This indicates that there is no right amongst the PAPs to insist on the child whom they want to adopt till the adoption does not go through. The change is only in the eligibility criteria," the court said.

While making its observations, the court noted that the adoption process is quite cumbersome and that there are many childless and single child couples waiting long periods of time to adopt a ‘normal’ child. In contrast, children with special needs or those that are hard to place are often left unadopted.

As such, the 2022 regulation was only aiming to make sure that more of such special needs children are adopted.

"A balanced approach therefore ought to be welcomed which attempts to reduce the wait for parents with a single child or devoid of even that, in anticipation of adoption and the interests of the child while being matched with a family with lesser number of already existing biological children," said the court.

With inputs from PTI.