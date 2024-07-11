Published 08:53 IST, July 11th 2024
Right To Freedom of Religion Cannot Be Right to Convert: Allahabad High Court
During a case hearing, the Allahabad high court observed that Constitution grants citizens the right, however it does not propagate forceful conversions.
- India News
- 3 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
“The right to religious freedom belongs equally to the person converting and the individual sought to be converted,” the court said | Image: Shutterstock
