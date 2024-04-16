Advertisement

Bengaluru: Responding to a question on the increasing instances of violent attacks on Indian students overseas, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Monday that such cases are a huge concern for the Central government. Speaking to reporters, the EAM said that while such incidents are a great tragedy for the families of the victims and a major source of concern for the government, investigations by Indian embassies and consulates abroad have revealed that these cases are unconnected. He said that some of Indian students were killed over personal issues whereas others were victims of accidents.

Embassies have been instructed to keep in touch with students and chat with them to warn them especially about dangerous areas of cities to avoid, he said, adding that there are 11 lakh to 12 lakh Indian students living in various countries.

“Student welfare is very important. Like I said, every Indian going out, you have Modi's guarantee. Student welfare is particularly important for us,” Jaishankar said.

With inputs from PTI.