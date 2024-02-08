English
Updated January 11th, 2024 at 12:35 IST

Riyana Raju Scripts History: First Transgender Woman to Visit Sabarimala Ayyappa Mandir

Riyana Raju had the darshan at Sabarimala Ayyappa temple on January 5 in a saree.

Apoorva Shukla
Riyana Raju during her visit to Sabarimala Ayyappa mandir
Riyana Raju during her visit to Sabarimala Ayyappa mandir | Image: Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Sabarimala, Kerala: What she credits as a historic achievement, Riyana Raju claims that she has become the first transgender woman to complete the Sabarimala Ayyappa darshan. Riyana Raju, who transitioned her gender from male to female years ago said that she has been trying to visit the temple and had tried multiple times before this, however, she succeeded in her eighth attempt. 

Riyana Raju had the darshan at Sabarimala Ayyappa temple on January 5 in a saree. As per temple rules, only men, minors and elderly women are allowed to enter the temple. Riyana Raju said that the visit to Sabarimala Ayyappa mandir was her dream.  

Riyana Raju said that she has set a precedent among the transgender community by releasing her dream of visiting the shrine. Riyana Raju claimed that before her only transgenders posing as male could visit the temple by wearing pyjamas and dhotis, asserting that she is the first transgender woman to visit the temple in a saree, suggested media reports. 

Sharing her experience, Riyana said that the visit was aimed at educating people about the rights of transgender women. Riyana shared that she was confronted by some of the devotees and priests for her young feminine look. “I am proud of it,” said Riyana Raju over her recent visit to Sabarimala mandir. 

Published January 11th, 2024 at 12:35 IST

