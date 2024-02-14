RJD MLA Chews Tobacco During Tejashwi Yadav's Speech In Bihar Assembly, Video Goes Viral

Advertisement

Patna: A video that emerged on social media showed a Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MLA allegedly chewing tobacco in the Bihar Assembly during the floor test held on Monday (February 12). The leader was caught on camera allegedly using the tobacco product while RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav was speaking in the Assembly.

The viral video shows Tejashwi Yadav delivering his speech and his party's MLA sitting behind him, putting tobacco in his mouth and chewing it in the Assembly. The video that surfaced on social media triggered massive reactions from netizens with users calling the MLA for tarnishing the dignity of the house.

Nitish Kumar-led NDA won the crucial floor test in Bihar, with the opposition members walking out and all 129 members seated in the House voting in favor of the confidence motion. Kumar was sworn in as Bihar Chief Minister with the support of BJP MLAs, and notably after breaking ties with the RJD and Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance).

The total strength of the Bihar Assembly is 243 and a party or alliance needs the support of at least 122 MLAs to prove its majority.

Ahead of the floor test, Congress camped its MLAs in Hyderabad, while Tejashwi invited all his legislators to his residence. Meanwhile, the BJP MLAs stayed at a resort in Bodh Gaya. However, the party claimed that the MLAs were called to Bodh Gaya for internal party training purposes and not due to a poaching threat ahead of the floor test.







