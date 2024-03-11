Updated May 6th, 2022 at 14:02 IST
Road accident in Pratapgarh leaves two dead
Road accident in Pratapgarh leaves two dead
- India
- 1 min read
Advertisement
Pratapgarh, May 6 (PTI) A car rammed into a motorcycle here, leaving two members of a family dead and four others injured, police said on Friday.
Additional Superintendent of Police (west) Rahul Mishra said Shailesh Kori (20) and his mother-in-law Nirmala Devi (55) were going to their home on a motorcycle on Thursday evening when the accident took place.
Advertisement
Both Shailesh and his mother-in-law died on the spot, while three persons waiting for a bus were injured.
The car driver, who was allegedly in an inebriated state, was also injured in the collision, police said, adding he has been detained.
Advertisement
The bodies of the deceased have been sent for postmortem. PTI CORR NAV RDT DV DV
Advertisement
Published May 6th, 2022 at 14:02 IST
Advertisement
Recommended
Advertisement
Trending Quicks
Advertisement
Republic Top 5
HC Allows ASI Survey of Bhojshala Temple in MPIndia News9 minutes ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.