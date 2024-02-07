Updated January 21st, 2024 at 16:45 IST
Road Accident in Rajouri Kills 1, Injures 17 as Minbus Rolls into Gorge
A man was killed and 17 others were injured when a minibus skidded off the road and rolled down into a gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Sunday, officials said. The mishap took place in the Saryo area, when the minibus was on its way from Teryath towards Pouni.
- India
- 1 min read
Advertisement
RAJOURI: A man was killed and 17 others were injured when a minibus skidded off the road and rolled down into a gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Sunday, officials said. The mishap took place in the Saryo area, when the minibus was on its way from Teryath towards Pouni, they said.
One person died on the spot and 17 others were injured, the officials said, adding that the injured were hospitalised.
Advertisement
Published January 21st, 2024 at 16:44 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.