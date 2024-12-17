sb.scorecardresearch
Published 12:45 IST, December 17th 2024

Road Crash in Rajasthan Leaves Four BJP Workers Injured

Four BJP workers were injured when their SUV collided with a truck in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur district

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Road Crash in Rajasthan Leaves Four BJP Workers Injured | Image: Representational image (Unsplash)

Jaipur: Four BJP workers were injured when their SUV collided with a truck in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur district on Tuesday, police said.

The accident took place when the four were on way to Dadiya in Jaipur to attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi's public rally.

One of the seriously injured BJP worker has been rushed to a Jaipur hospital while the rest are undergoing treatment in Sawai Madhopur, the police said. 

Updated 12:45 IST, December 17th 2024