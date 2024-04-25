Advertisement

Saharanpur: A rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) like object reportedly hit the wall of a government school in Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur district located in the Deoband region leading to a chaotic situation in the area. The incident occurred at a school in Sainpur Village of Deoband region, on Thursday evening at around 6.30 pm, during which the wall of the school got demolished. On information, the local police along with the security agencies rushed to the spot and seized the empty shell, claimed to be of RPG and initiated an investigation.

According to the police sources, the security agencies are trying to ascertain the facts regarding sources of the reported RPG explosion in the school. The investigation is underway to find out how the incident took place.

Advertisement

Security agencies have been put on alert

Reportedly, the incident took place at a primary school located on Inderpur Road of Deoband on Thursday, when an unknown explosive object suddenly hit the wall of the school leading to its collapse.

Advertisement

The information was immediately passed to the Deoband Police, following which the police team along with other security agencies reached the spot and seized the empty shell lying at the spot.

During preliminary inquiry, it was being speculated that the empty shell apparently appeared to be a rocket-propelled grenade like object, which could have been fired from a rocket launcher. However, the police sources said that a confirmation can only be made after the investigation.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, after the explosion of a suspicious object at the school, the security agencies have activated the intelligence system and issued an alert in all the concerned nearby areas.

