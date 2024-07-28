Published 08:59 IST, July 28th 2024
Rocket Strike on Soccer Field in Golan Heights Kills 11 Children, Israel Blames Hezbollah
A rocket strike Saturday at a soccer field killed at least 11 children and teens in the deadliest strike on an Israeli target along the northern border
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
A rocket strike Saturday at a soccer field killed at least 11 children and teens in the deadliest strike on an Israeli target along the northern border | Image: AP
