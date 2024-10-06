Published 02:11 IST, October 7th 2024
Rockets Rain Down On Israel From Gaza As Hamas’s October 7 Attack Anniversary Nears
Tensions between Israel and Hamas have further escalated, with a barrage of rockets allegedly fired from northern Gaza landed in southern Israel
- India News
- 5 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Abhishek Tiwari
Israel on High Alert as Rocket Attacks Intensify Ahead of Hamas's October 7 Attack Anniversary | Image: AP
