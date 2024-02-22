English
Updated February 22nd, 2024 at 21:38 IST

Rohingyas, Bangladeshis Illegally Occupy Atal Awas Yojana Houses, Convert to Mazars for Occult Acts

Approximately 400 houses were built under the Atal Awas Yojana, with the intention of providing shelter to around 335 homeless families.

During investigations, it was discovered that houses allotted to individuals named Shankar Dharu and Sukhdev had been taken over by an individual identified as Sakir Khan.
During investigations, it was discovered that houses allotted to individuals named Shankar Dharu and Sukhdev had been taken over by an individual identified as Sakir Khan. | Image:X
Bilaspur: Hundreds of houses constructed under the Atal Awas Yojana in Chhattisgarh, have reportedly been illegally occupied. Some of the houses were converted into mazars and were being used for occult practices, the Republic learned. The scheme was initially aimed at providing housing for the economically disadvantaged; however, it has been exploited by Rohingyas and Bangladeshis, subsequently leading to the unauthorised takeover of residences allocated for the underprivileged.

In the Deori Khurd area, residents have raised an alarm over the unlawful occupation of housing units meant for those in need. Approximately 400 houses were built under the Atal Awas Yojana, with the intention of providing shelter to around 335 homeless families. However, due to alleged negligence on the part of authorities, about 65 houses were left unattended and subsequently illegally occupied by outsiders.

Atal Awas Yojana Houses Illegally Converted to Mazars for Occult 

The situation escalated when the said  individuals intimidated and captured houses allocated to 60 families by the corporation. Shockingly, it has been reported that two of these illegally occupied houses were merged to create a makeshift religious institution (Mazars). These actions not only violated the rights of the intended beneficiaries but also undermined the principles of fairness and equity upon which the housing scheme was founded.

During investigations, it was discovered that houses allotted to individuals named Shankar Dharu and Sukhdev had been taken over by an individual identified as Sakir Khan. Upon inspection, authorities found that the structure of the house, allotted under the Atal Awas Yojana, had been altered, with a dome-like court constructed within the premises.

Additionally, this space was being employed for superstitious rituals aimed at addressing spiritual and physical ailments, reports added.

Illegal Occupation Raises Security Concerns 

The unauthorised occupation not only posed a threat to the rightful beneficiaries of the scheme but also raised questions about the effectiveness of local law enforcement and intelligence systems. The presence of individuals without proper documentation further worsens concerns regarding the area's security.

Local authorities have been urged to take quick and decisive action to address the illegal occupation of housing units and restore order in the affected area. As of now, the investigation still continues.

Published February 22nd, 2024 at 21:36 IST

