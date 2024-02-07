Updated January 24th, 2024 at 23:59 IST
Rohit Pawar Leaves ED Office After 11 Hours of Questioning, Told to Reappear on February 1
NCP MLA Rohit Pawar told reporters that the ED officers were just doing their job and that he was ready to provide them with whatever information they wanted.
MUMBAI: NCP MLA and party head Sharad Pawar's grand nephew Rohit Pawar was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday for questioning in relation to an ongoing probe into an alleged Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank scam. Accompanied by NCP MP Supriya Sule and other party leaders, Rohit Pawar arrived at the ED office in Ballard Estate around 10:30. He left the office 11 hours later, however, he was summoned once again by the central agency on February 1.
Before entering the office, Rohit went to the NCP office nearby and met Sharad Pawar himself, touching his feet and interacting with other party leaders. He also reportedly visited the Vidhan Bhavan and paid tributes to the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and a plaque of the Indian Constitution.
Finally, before he entered the ED office, he was hugged by Supriya Sule and handed a copy of the Indian Constitution. As he was being questioned in the office, hundreds of NCP workers gathered outside, protesting and raising slogans in support of Pawar.
He also spoke to reporters, saying "The officers are doing their job, whatever documents they have demanded, we have given to them. I will appear before them and whatever information they are asking I will give them."
The MSCB money laundering case originated with a 2019 FIR of the Mumbai Police's Economic Offences Wing. The case was filed after the Bombay High Court issued an order to investigate the allegations of selling sugar factories in the Maharashtra cooperative sector through alleged fraudulent means and also that they were sold at throwaway prices.
The ED, on January 5, conducted searches at the premises of Baramati Agro, a company owned by Rohit Pawar and some linked entities in Baramati, Pune, Aurangabad and some other locations.
With inputs from PTI.
Published January 24th, 2024 at 23:58 IST
