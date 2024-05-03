Advertisement

Hyderabad: The Telangana Police in its closure report in the Rohith Vemula case has claimed that the student was “not a Dalit” and that he died by suicide because he feared his “real caste identity” would be discovered. The stunning claim comes after a huge furore over Rohith Vemula’s controversial death on January 17, 2016 in Hyderabad. Rohith Chakravarti Vemula was a 26-year-old PhD scholar at the University of Hyderabad.

The Telangana police has closed the death probe of Rohith Vemula and made a claim that he was not a Dalit. The student was scared that his “real caste identity” would be known and died by suicide, claim the police. The closure report was released 10 days ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 in Telangana on May 13.

The closure report in the Rohith Vemula that was filed under SC/ST (PoA) Act claims that Rohith “was not a Dalit”. The probe found that all the caste certificates of Rohith Vemula were forged. The report further states that Rohith was “aware that he does not belong to the Scheduled Caste (SC)” and claims that his mother got him the caste certificate. The police report says that hiding his real caste could have been one of Rohith’s worries, as he feared the disclosure of his real identity would result in the loss of his academic degrees and prosecution.

Clean chit to accused, including Smriti Irani

Smriit Irani | PTI Photo

Moreover, by making this claim, the police in its closure report have absolved the then Secunderabad MP Bandaru Dattatreya, MLC N Ramchander Rao and University of Hyderabad VC Appa Rao. The report also gives a clean chit to the then Union Minister of Human Resource Development Smriti Irani. Some Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) leaders have also been given a clean chit by the police.

The Print reports Rohith’s brother Raja Vemula terming the closure report as “absurd”. The report mentions, “There is no evidence of any fact or circumstance available on the record which dragged him to commit suicide and no one is responsible for his death.”

When Rahul Gandhi supported the Justice for Vemula campaign

Congress was in full support of the ‘Justice for Vemula campaign’, which it saw as a Dalit campaign. It may be recalled that Congress MP Rahul Gandhi had promised that if the party were to come to power, a ‘Rohith Vemula Act’ on atrocities on the Dalit community would be implemented. This, he'd said, would be to “safeguard the right to education and dignity” for the Dalits, Other Backward Classes (OBC) and minorities in India. During Rahul's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, he had reportedly invited Rohith Vemula’s mother Radhika Vemula to join the Congress.

Congress leaders have informed Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy about the police closure report on Rohith Vemula. Sources say the Congress is demanding re-opening of the case and re-investigation. On Saturday, the family of Rohit Vemula might meet CM Revanth Reddy.

The Telangana Police's closure report to the High Court refutes all claims made in the Rohith Vemula case and absolves the accused in the case. It brings us to the question, if Rohith Vemula were not a Dalit, the entire movement's credibility will be questioned.