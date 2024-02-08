Advertisement

Iranian officials administered 74 lashes to Roya Heshmati for "violation of public morals" and imposed a fine for not covering her head, as per the laws of Islamic Republic according to a post published on Saturday, Jan. 6. The Iranian judiciary on its website, Mizan Online said that Heshmati allegedly encouraged permissiveness by appearing in a manner deemed disgraceful in busy public areas of Tehran.

"Her penalty of 74 strokes of the lash was carried out by the law and with sharia," and "for violating public morals," said the judiciary.

After the 1979 Islamic Revolution, women in Iran have been legally obligated to cover their head with a piece of clothing 'hijab' as a part of stringent Sharia law. The Iranian government enforces a strict dress code for women, mandating them to wear headscarves even in public spaces.

Instances of whippings for breaching the dress code are frequent in Iran. However, authorities respond heavyhandedly for the violations of the dress code. Iranian women have demonstrated increased defiance against the hijab rule as they burned their headscarves during the violent anti-government protests that took place in late 2022.

The authorities brutally cracked down on the anti-government protests that erupted after the death of 22-year-old Mahsa (Jina) Amini in the custody of the abusive morality police on September 16, 2022, killing hundreds of people and arresting thousands of protesters.

The protests saw a surge in individuals including the men and women challenging the cleric regime of president Ebrahim Raisi.

The 33-year-old woman of Kurdish origin, Roya Heshmati was identified by the Kurdish-focused rights group Hengaw. She was arbitrarily arrested by the Iranian Security Forces in April for publishing a photo on social media without wearing a headscarf, her lawyer Maziar Tatai told the reformist Shargh Daily.

Heshmati was also ordered to pays a fine of 12 million rials (around $25) for "not wearing the Muslim veil in public", said Tatai.

Authorities have installed surveillance cameras in public areas to monitor violations of the dress code. Additionally, businesses found to be in breach of these government regulations have faced closures as part of the efforts to enforce compliance.

Iran's parliament has engaged in discussions regarding a proposed bill aimed at intensifying penalties for individuals found violating the law. The deliberations indicate a potential legislative move towards stricter consequences for non-compliance with the established regulations such as sentence to prison for up to 10 years for "promoting corruption."