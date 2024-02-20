English
Updated February 20th, 2024 at 14:11 IST

RRTS Gets a Boost: Last Viaduct Span Linking Meerut South to Shatabdi Nagar Station Installed

With this achievement, the entire viaduct, extending from Sahibabad to Shatabdi Nagar, is complete.

Digital Desk
25-km Stretch From Ghaziabad's Duhai Depot to Meerut South of RRTS Corridor To Open Soon. Details Here
In this stretch, work is underway on a war footing at Partapur, Rithani, and Shatabdi Nagar stations | Image:Agency
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
New Delhi: In a big boost to train infra, the last viaduct span between Meerut South and Shatabdi Nagar stations of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) corridor has been successfully installed.

With this achievement, the entire viaduct, extending from Sahibabad to Shatabdi Nagar, is complete. The stretch spans over 48 km. The addition of the latest span signifies the transition of construction work to the next phase. The section from Meerut South Station to Shatabdi Nagar covers a distance of approximately 6 km.

The next process in the pipeline are track laying and traction-related activities which are set to commence shortly.

In this stretch, work is underway on a war footing at Partapur, Rithani, and Shatabdi Nagar stations after Meerut South station.

The slab casting of the concourse and platform levels at Partapur, Rithani, and Shatabdi Nagar  stations is done.

Additionally, technical equipment rooms in these stations have been constructed.

With ongoing rapid progress, the entry-exit gates are being constructed on both sides of the road in these stations taking into view passengers’ convenience.

Work on installing lifts, escalators, and stairs is also underway. 
 

Published February 20th, 2024 at 14:11 IST

