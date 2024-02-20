In this stretch, work is underway on a war footing at Partapur, Rithani, and Shatabdi Nagar stations | Image: Agency

New Delhi: In a big boost to train infra, the last viaduct span between Meerut South and Shatabdi Nagar stations of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) corridor has been successfully installed.

With this achievement, the entire viaduct, extending from Sahibabad to Shatabdi Nagar, is complete. The stretch spans over 48 km. The addition of the latest span signifies the transition of construction work to the next phase. The section from Meerut South Station to Shatabdi Nagar covers a distance of approximately 6 km.

The next process in the pipeline are track laying and traction-related activities which are set to commence shortly.

In this stretch, work is underway on a war footing at Partapur, Rithani, and Shatabdi Nagar stations after Meerut South station.

The slab casting of the concourse and platform levels at Partapur, Rithani, and Shatabdi Nagar stations is done.

Additionally, technical equipment rooms in these stations have been constructed.

With ongoing rapid progress, the entry-exit gates are being constructed on both sides of the road in these stations taking into view passengers’ convenience.

Work on installing lifts, escalators, and stairs is also underway.

