Rs 1,020 Crore Tamil Nadu Corruption Scandal Exposed: Bribes, Rigged Tenders, Jobs-for-Cash, and Hawala Trail

New Delhi: Tamil Nadu has been rocked by revelations of a sprawling corruption scandal inside the Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department. The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) has uncovered evidence of a Rs 1,020 crore bribe racket that stretched across government contracts, recruitment, officer transfers, and even sanitation projects meant for the poorest workers. The Madras High Court, led by Chief Justice Manindra Mohan Shrivastava and Justice G. Arul Murugan, has directed the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) to register a case immediately, stressing that the details provided by the ED are more than sufficient to begin a criminal investigation.

The Syndicate Behind the Scam

Investigators say the operation was run like a mafia-style network allegedly centered around Minister K.N. Nehru. His aide Kavi Prasad acted as the crucial link between the ministry and the Chief Minister’s Office, reportedly deciding which contractors would win tenders long before bidding closed. Nehru’s brother, K.N. Manivannan, was accused of handling bribe money and moving it through multiple accounts. Associates such as D. Ramesh, D. Prabhu, and Avinashi Ravi were also implicated, with Ramesh’s phone containing thousands of incriminating WhatsApp messages and “bribe sheets,” while Prabhu and Ravi allegedly collected cash directly from contractors and officers.

WhatsApp Codes and Digital Evidence

Forensic analysis of seized iPhones revealed coded chats used to disguise payments. The word “book” was shorthand for one crore rupees. In one message from June 2022, Prabhu informed Ramesh that he had received “1.16 crore [book]” from a regional engineer in Salem. Another chat from January 2023 confirmed the receipt of “5 books,” or Rs 5 crore, from a contractor. In September 2024, a contractor named Srinivas Reddy messaged Prasad to ask if a Rs 95 crore tender was still “available” for booking.

Bribe Rate Cards and Ledgers

Investigators recovered detailed calculation sheets that functioned like corporate ledgers. Bribes were fixed at 7.5 to 10 percent of contract values. One sheet dated October 2022 recorded Rs 101.50 lakh collected from projects in Salem alone. Another ledger listed total contracts worth Rs 5,254 crore, with bribes calculated at nearly Rs 398 crore. Specific projects were also targeted, including a Rs 10 lakh bribe for restoration work at Periyakulam Lake in Coimbatore and Rs 27.25 lakh collected from a Taluk Panchayati Officer in the same district.

Exploiting the Poor Through Sanitation Contracts

Perhaps the most ruthless aspect of the scandal was the exploitation of sanitation contracts. By taking a percentage cut from funds meant for waste collection and drain cleaning, the syndicate effectively reduced the wages of the poorest workers. Chats confirmed bribes were collected from sanitation contracts in Coimbatore Corporation, showing how even basic services for the poor were compromised.

Recruitment and Transfers for Sale

The corruption extended into recruitment and transfers. Bribes were allegedly taken to rig government job selections, while officers were forced to pay to secure postings. Shockingly, some IAS officers were found to have cooperated with middlemen, addressing them as “Sir” while seeking approval for government works.

Hawala Trail and Secret Passwords

To move money discreetly, the group relied on hawala networks. One method involved sending a photo of a Rs 10 note to the recipient. Cash would only be handed over if the recipient produced a note with the matching serial number, acting as a secret password to ensure the money reached the right hands.

The ED has warned that the Rs 1,020 crore figure is based only on specifically documented bribes. If all manipulated tenders are accounted for, the final amount could be far higher. With the High Court’s directive to the DVAC, a criminal probe is now set to begin, raising the possibility of arrests among senior officials and politicians.