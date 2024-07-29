sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ US Elections 2024 | Paris Olympics | Delhi Coaching Centre Tragedy | Manu Bhaker |

Published 20:47 IST, July 29th 2024

Rs 10L For Each Family of Deceased in Delhi Coaching Centre Tragedy, Announces Delhi LG Office

The office of the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi helmed by Vinai Kumar Saxena announced a financial aid of Rs 10 lakh to each of the families.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena.
Rs 10L For Each Family of Deceased in Delhi Coaching Centre Tragedy, Announces Delhi LG Office | Image: PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

20:47 IST, July 29th 2024