Published 20:47 IST, July 29th 2024
Rs 10L For Each Family of Deceased in Delhi Coaching Centre Tragedy, Announces Delhi LG Office
The office of the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi helmed by Vinai Kumar Saxena announced a financial aid of Rs 10 lakh to each of the families.
Rs 10L For Each Family of Deceased in Delhi Coaching Centre Tragedy, Announces Delhi LG Office | Image: PTI
