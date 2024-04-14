×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 13th, 2024 at 18:35 IST

Rs 315 Cr Corruption Case: CBI Books Megha Engineering, 8 Steel Ministry Officials

Megha Engineering was reportedly one of the top donors in the now-scrapped electoral bonds.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Representative image of CBI
Representative image of CBI | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case against Hyderabad-based Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Ltd (MEIL) and eight officials of the Ministry of Steel over alleged corruption and bribery to the tune of Rs 315 crore. Megha Engineering was reportedly one of the top donors in the now-scrapped electoral bonds, having donated at least Rs 966 crore.

The corruption case is related to the execution of the NMDC Iron and Steel Plant (NISP) project. The ministry officers booked were from the NMDC Iron and Steel Plant itself, with eight being from NISP and NMDC and two officials from MECON. They allegedly received a bribe of around Rs 78 lakh in clearing bills of Rs 174 crore of Megha Engineering for work related to the Jagdalpur integrated steel plant.

Advertisement

According to information released by the Election Commission of India on March 21 this year, Megha Engineering is one of the main donors to the electoral bonds. The company made contributions to the Indian National Congress (INC) worth Rs 17 crore, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worth Rs 586 crore, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) worth Rs 195 core, the DMK worth Rs 85 crore, the YSRCP worth Rs 37 crore, the TDP worth Rs 25 crore, and the JD-S, JD-U and the Jana Sena Party worth Rs 5 crore to Rs 10 crore.

P Pitchi Reddy and PV Krishna Reddy, promoters of MEIL have been listed as the second-largest donors of electoral bonds at Rs 1,232 crore. The promoters’ wealth increased by over 50 percent and the Reddy duo is now worth around $6 billion each, say reports.

Advertisement

According to the first information report (FIR) filed by CBI, the investigating agency registered a preliminary enquiry on August 10, 2023 about the alleged bribery in the Rs 315-crore project at the integrated steel plant in Jagdalpur.

A recommendation was made on March 18 to register a regular case into the alleged bribery, which was filed on March 31.

Advertisement

The eight officials of NISP and NMDC named by the CBI were:

Retired Executive Director Prashant Dash, Director (Production) DK Mohanty, DGM PK Bhuyan, DM Naresh Babu, Senior Manager Subro Banerjee, Retired CGM (Finance) L Krishna Mohan, GM (Finance) K Rajshekhar, and Manager (Finance) Somnath Ghosh.

Advertisement

The two MECON officials named by the CBI were:

AGM (Contracts) Sanjeev Sahay and DGM (Contracts) K Illavarsu, who reportedly received a bribe of Rs 5.01 lakh against the payment of Rs 174.41 crore by NMDC Ltd to MEIL, against 73 invoices from Subhash Chandra Sangras, General Manager, MEIL, Megha Engineering and some unknown others.

Advertisement

With inputs from PTI.

Advertisement

Published April 13th, 2024 at 18:35 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

UFC stunned by Max Holloway insane KO

UFC 300 Results

3 minutes ago
Students

More focus on quality edu

7 minutes ago
Israel's ambassador to India Naor Gilon

Naor Gilon Slams Iran

7 minutes ago
PM Modi hands over first copy of manifesto to beneficiaries

National Digital Varsity

8 minutes ago
PM Narendra Modi

BJP Manifesto on jobs

9 minutes ago
Indian Embassy Issue Fresh Advisory, Helpline Numbers as Iran-Israel Tensions Escalates

Indian Nationals Advisory

10 minutes ago
Housing

Affordable homes

11 minutes ago
Real estate

Realty skills imperative

11 minutes ago
Iran Israel War

Israel Closes Schools

11 minutes ago
IPL 2024, KKR vs LSG Live Score & Updates

IPL 2024, KKR vs LSG Live

11 minutes ago
PM Modi with Union Minister Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and BJP president JP Nadda

More IITs, IIMs, AIIMS

12 minutes ago
Akshay Bhatia

Akshay slips at end of R3

19 minutes ago
Shikhar Dhawan

Bangar on Dhawan's injury

21 minutes ago
D Gukesh

Gukesh beats Gujrathi

23 minutes ago
PM Modi in Hoshangabad

LS Election 2024 LIVE

24 minutes ago
Virat Kohli

RCB vs SRH: IPL 2024

26 minutes ago
Conor McGregor

MCGREGOR RETURN IS SET!

27 minutes ago
Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result Today

Nagaland Lottery Today

27 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Man Stoned To Death After Sending Inappropriate Photos to Woman

    India News14 hours ago

  2. Israel Finds Body of Teen Whose Disappearance Led to Settler Violence

    World14 hours ago

  3. Pakistan: Search on for Gunmen who Abducted Bus Passengers, Killed 11

    World16 hours ago

  4. How This Indian-Origin Couple Survived the Sydney Mall Attack

    World17 hours ago

  5. YouTuber Couple Jumps to Death From 7th Floor of High Rise in Delhi-NCR

    India News17 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo