Updated September 14th, 2021 at 11:58 IST

Rs 5 cr sanctioned for conservation of Latur's Udgir Fort: Maha minister

Rs 5 cr sanctioned for conservation of Latur's Udgir Fort: Maha minister

Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Aurangabad, Sep 14 (PTI) The Maharashtra government has sanctioned Rs 5 crore for the conservation and development of the 12th century Udgir Fort in Latur, Minister of State for Environment Sanjay Bansode has said.

The fund will be used to conduct a structural audit of the fort, excavation in a scientific manner, cleaning of the fort structure and walls, its conservation and development of amenities for tourists, the minister said in a release issued on Monday night.

The fort, located in Latur district, over 250 km from Aurangabad, is believed to have been built in the pre-Bahamani age (12th century).

The monument is famous for the historic war between the Marathas and Nizams in 1760.

The fort is surrounded by a 40-feet-deep trench and the 'samadhi' of Hindu saint Udgir Maharaj is located there. PTI AW GK GK

Published September 14th, 2021 at 11:58 IST

