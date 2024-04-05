×

Updated April 4th, 2024 at 22:49 IST

"Rs 5 Crore Today, Rs 1 Crore Yesterday” : IIT Alumnus Highlights Skyrocketing Real Estate Prices

Surging real estate costs render Rs 5 crore equivalent to the previous value of Rs 1 crore, making home ownership daunting.

Reported by: Garvit Parashar
IIT Alumnus Highlights Skyrocketing Real Estate Prices In Metro Cities
IIT Alumnus Highlights Skyrocketing Real Estate Prices In Metro Cities | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
With developments advancing across various regions, the real estate sector is witnessing an unprecedented surge in prices. Acquiring one’s dream home now requires a considerable amount of effort. Highlighting this struggle, Kalpit Veerwal, an alumnus of IIT Bombay, pointed out that finding a decent property has become significantly challenging in today’s time. Additionally, amid this difficulty, he remarked, Rs 5 crore now equates to the value that Rs 1 crore held in the past.

“5 Cr is the new 1 Cr. Can’t even get a decent plot of land in 1 Cr anymore (in metros not even a decent flat),” Kalpit wrote on social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

His post quickly went viral, amassing over thousands of views. The post sparked a variety of reactions from the online users, many of whom shared their own experiences while facing similar challenges.


In the current real estate landscape, the dream of owning a home has become increasingly elusive for many. Kalpit Veerwal, an IIT Bombay alumnus, recently highlighted this struggle, noting that the value of Rs 5 crore now mirrors what Rs 1 crore once represented. His observation underscores the unprecedented surge in property prices, particularly in metropolitan areas.

Veerwal's social media post, resonating with thousands, sheds light on the challenges faced by prospective homebuyers. Many echoed his sentiments, sharing their own experiences of navigating the daunting housing market.

One user remarked, “Nicely articulated. In affluent pockets of South Delhi, prices start at around 3 crores. A respectable flat in a prestigious South Delhi locality can be secured for 5 crores. There's hardly anything worthwhile available for 1 crore.” Another individual shared, “I hail from a tiny town in West Bengal. Here, constructing a decent house requires at least 1 crore. Land prices have skyrocketed. They were 5 lakh per katha in 2020, now they've surged to 40 lakh per katha.”

“1 crore barely scratches the surface, even in tier-4 cities like Dimapur. My father and I invested 1.5 crores just to lay the foundations for my new RCC building, despite it being a marshy area,” another user recounted.

“I'm burdened with debts totaling 16 lakhs, yet I own over 3 acres of land in a respectable smart city. While the interest on my debts keeps mounting, the value of my land continues to soar each month. It seems like 16 lakhs is insignificant compared to that,” shared an individual about their predicament.
 

Published April 4th, 2024 at 22:49 IST

Viral

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

