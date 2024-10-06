sb.scorecardresearch
  • Rs 5,600-cr Drug Seizure Case: Delhi Police Recovers Cocaine Worth Rs 10 Cr From Amritsar, 1 Held

Published 16:49 IST, October 6th 2024

Rs 5,600-cr Drug Seizure Case: Delhi Police Recovers Cocaine Worth Rs 10 Cr From Amritsar, 1 Held

The Special Cell of Delhi Police, probing a nearly Rs 5,600-crore drug seizure case, has recovered cocaine worth Rs 10 crore from Punjab's Amritsar and apprehended a man.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
drug seizure case
Rs 5,600-cr Drug Seizure Case: Delhi Police Recovers Cocaine Worth Rs 10 Cr From Amritsar, 1 Held | Image: Shutterstock / Representative
