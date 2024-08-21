Published 13:31 IST, August 21st 2024
RS Bypoll: Kiran Choudhry Files Nomination as BJP Candidate from Haryana
BJP leader Kiran Choudhry on Wednesday filed her nomination as the party candidate for the Rajya Sabha bypoll from Haryana.
- India News
2 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
BJP leader Kiran Choudhry on Wednesday filed her nomination as the party candidate for the Rajya Sabha bypoll from Haryana. | Image: PTI
- 2 min read
13:31 IST, August 21st 2024