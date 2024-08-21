sb.scorecardresearch
  • RS Bypoll: Kiran Choudhry Files Nomination as BJP Candidate from Haryana

Published 13:31 IST, August 21st 2024

RS Bypoll: Kiran Choudhry Files Nomination as BJP Candidate from Haryana

BJP leader Kiran Choudhry on Wednesday filed her nomination as the party candidate for the Rajya Sabha bypoll from Haryana.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Kiran Choudhry
BJP leader Kiran Choudhry on Wednesday filed her nomination as the party candidate for the Rajya Sabha bypoll from Haryana. | Image: PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
