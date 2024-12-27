RTI: Former PM Manmohan Singh's Lasting Legacy and a Powerful Tool for Ordinary Citizens

Manmohan Singh's most enduring and long lasting contribution remains the implementation of the Right to Information or the RTI Act. | Image: PTI

New Delhi: Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's legacy would be defined by several remarkable achievements, from economic reforms to MNREGA, but his most enduring and long lasting contribution remains the implementation of the Right to Information or the RTI Act.

With Dr Singh's demise on Thursday, the RTI Act enters its 20th year of implementation, as a weapon in the hands of ordinary citizens that no politician can take on publicly, even if they choose to blunt it.

The Right to Information (RTI) Bill was introduced in Parliament in December 2004 and subsequently passed by the Lok Sabha on May 11, 2005, followed by the Rajya Sabha on May 12, 2005. During the parliamentary debate, Singh addressed the Lok Sabha, stating, “The passage of this Bill will usher in a new era in governance—one marked by performance, efficiency, and transparency. It will ensure that the benefits of growth reach all sections of society, root out corruption, and prioritize the concerns of the common citizen in every governance process. This era will truly realize the vision and aspirations of our Republic's founding fathers.”

