Notes Found on Congress MP Abhishek Manu Singhvi's Rajya Sabha Seat, Probe Ordered

New Delhi: Huge ruckus erupted in Rajya Sabha after Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar on Friday informed the House a wad of currency notes was found under seat number 222, which is currently allocated to Congress MP Abhishek Manu Singhvi.

Speaking at the house, Dhankar said, "I here by inform the members that during the routine anti-sabotage check of the chamber after the adjournment of the House yesterday. Apparently, a wad of currency notes was recovered by the security officials from seat number 222 which is presently allotted to Abhishek Manu Singhvi, elected from the state of Telangana. The matter was brought to my notice, and I made sure an investigation takes place and the same is underway."

The Rajya Sabha Chairman said that the wad is of Rs 500 notes and appeared to have Rs 100 notes. However, he said that it was not clear if the currency notes were real or fake.

Dhankar added that he expected someone to claim the currency but no one showed up.

"Does it reflect the state of the economy that people can afford to forget it," he said.

Following the massive uproar from both treasury and opposition benches, Parliamentary Affairs Minister and BJP leader Kiren Rijiju called for a probe into the matter saying that carrying bundles of notes in the House is not appropriate. He further emphasised that there should be no objection to names being taken.

"Why should there be objection to the name being taken? Chairman has pointed out seat number and member who occupies that, what is the problem with that," he said.

'I Find it Bizzare': Singhvi After 'Wad of Notes' Found on His Parliament Seat

After a wad of cash was found on his seat, Congress MP and advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi denied claims calling it 'bizarre' and urged for an investigation.

He said, "I am quite astonished to even hear about it. I never heard of it. I reached the inside of the House yesterday at 12.57 pm. The House rose at 1 pm. From 1 to 1:30 pm, I sat with Ayodhya Prasad in the canteen and had lunch. At 1:30 pm, I left Parliament. So my total stay in the House yesterday was 3 minutes and my stay in the canteen was 30 minutes. I find it bizarre that even on such issues politics is raised. Of course there must be an inquiry as to how people can come and put anything anywhere in any seat. It means that each of us must have a seat where the seat itself can be locked and the key can be carried home by the MP because everybody can then do things on the seat and make allegations about this. If it was not tragic and serious it would be comical. I think everybody should cooperate in getting to the bottom of this and if there is a failing in the security agencies that must also be completely exposed..."