Rumali Roti, one of the most delicious types of rotis of bread, always makes the gravy more tastier with its soft texture. It is very thin, and with its softness, it starts melting in the mouth, spreading all the flavours. The name of this roti comes from the handkerchief, as it is the thinnest of all types of bread. Rumali roti has a place in all of the Indian restaurants.



But have you noticed that slowly, Rumali Rotis are disappearing from the menu? This thing was first put out by Hari, an X user who is also a researcher and photographer. He wrote, “Rumali Roti vanishing from menus is a crisis that isn't spoken about enough.”

Soon after posting this tweet, the Rumali Roti lovers started noticing the same thing in the replies.



One user replied, “I too have thought about this, even though I am not supposed to consume it. Why is it missing in several places? Is it related to popularity or skills? I know it's not easy to make and flipping and spinning it in the air is an art ig.”

Another user said, “True. Recently I asked at Cafe in Chandigarh for malai chaap and rumaali roti and they will be like, we don’t have rumaali roti. Instead they suggested options in Naan.”

A third one wrote, “Yep! And I thought I was the only one missing rumali rotis!”

