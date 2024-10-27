Published 15:33 IST, October 27th 2024
'Run for Unity' Marathon: Traffic Likely to Be Affected in Central Delhi on Oct 29 | Check Details
According to the advisory, around 7,700 people will take part in the 'Run for Unity', which will begin from Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium.
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
'Run for Unity' Marathon: Traffic Likely to Be Affected in Central Delhi on Oct 29 | Check Details | Image: ANI/File
